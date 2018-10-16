Shilo Sanders recaps official visit with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - Three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, took an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
The 2019 prospect was joined by his older brother, Deion Jr., and his younger brother, Shedeur, a 2021 quarterback.
“The official visit was awesome. The atmosphere was great. We loved it. They showed us a whole bunch of love out there,” Shilo said.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson spent plenty of time with the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Tex.
“(Muschamp) was just telling me about the program. I just feel real good about it, if I do decide to go there. I think it would be a good fit for me,” Shilo said.
Robinson, he added, “was just telling me straight up, if I work, I’m going to get an opportunity to play. That’s all I really need. That’s all I’m really looking for.”
The Gamecocks have been in contact with him for about a month now. The official visit weekend was setup soon thereafter.
Shilo’s father and one of his coaches, Kevin Mathis, are familiar with the Gamecocks coaches.
“Coach Mathis, he’s friends with coach T-Rob and they played together back in the day,” Shilo said.
He added, “Basically they know each other and they come from the same teaching, so they’re going to teach the same style, and that’s the style that I get taught right now, so that would be an easy fit for me to get in and get used to.”
The atmosphere during the game on Saturday was impressive, to say the least.
“All I was thinking was it would be great to play in front a crowd like that, an atmosphere with all the energy and the crowd like that,” Shilo said. “A guy like me, I think they’ll love that, because I’ve got some swag to me.”
