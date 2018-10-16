My Take: Our thoughts our with law enforcement in Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Florence Police Department is mourning the loss of a co-worker and a friend.
Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran, was shot and killed while responding to a call last week. Six other officers and deputies were also injured.
A suspect is now in custody, facing charges. But what followed that tragic incident is truly remarkable. We saw a tremendous outpouring of support from the community. Touching memorials sprang up including flowers, balloons, pictures and words of support. And it didn’t stop there.
Thousands from not just the Florence community, but well beyond were there to pay their respects as Sgt. Carraway was laid to rest. Those who knew him describe Carraway as a good friend and an even better man. Even those who didn’t know him felt compelled to show their support.
“We felt like we needed to all come out and show our respect when the funeral procession came in. Stand for him like he stood for us all this time and he’s kept the streets safe and protected our families for all this time. We felt obligated to take a little bit of time out of our life to stand up for him.”
Carraway leaves behind a wife and children. His death is a reminder of the dangers lawmen face every single day when they leave home.
Serving and protecting is a dangerous and potentially deadly duty. So, if you run into a law enforcement officer, take a moment and thank them for their service to keep you and I safe.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
