Man accused of killing Florence police officer denied request for public defender

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man authorities say opened fire on several Florence County law enforcement officers, killing one and injuring six, made a request for a public defender.
According to information from the public index, Frederick Hopkins filed a request for a public defender on Oct. 12. At a hearing on Tuesday, that request was denied, according to officials.
The 74-year-old Hopkins is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting that killed Florence police officer Terrence Carraway and injured six others.
According to authorities, deputies were executing a search warrant for Seth Hopkins in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor who was a foster child in the home at the time the shooting occurred.
