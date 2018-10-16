LIVE: RCSD sheriff to discuss latest on Florence ambush of law enforcement officers investigation during 3 p.m. press conference

Frederick Hopkins (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Caroline Hecker | October 16, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 1:38 PM

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Investigators are expected to give an update on the deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence County Tuesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, who was asked to investigate the shooting by the Florence County sheriff, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Fred Hopkins is charged with the Oct. 3 murder of Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway as well as six counts of attempted murder against other law enforcement officers who were hurt.

Officers were at the home to serve a search warrant against Hopkins' son, Seth, who is accused of assaulting two minors.

