LIVE: RCSD sheriff to discuss latest on Florence ambush of law enforcement officers investigation during 3 p.m. press conference

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Investigators are expected to give an update on the deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence County Tuesday.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, who was asked to investigate the shooting by the Florence County sheriff, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.
Fred Hopkins is charged with the Oct. 3 murder of Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway as well as six counts of attempted murder against other law enforcement officers who were hurt.
Officers were at the home to serve a search warrant against Hopkins' son, Seth, who is accused of assaulting two minors.
