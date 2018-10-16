Lexington PD: Fatal collision on S. Lake Drive at I-20 to close outbound lanes for several hours

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police said a fatal collision in Lexington County will have a busy stretch of roadway blocked for several hours.
The collision happened on South Lake Drive at I-20 in Lexington County around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the outbound lanes of SC-6/South Lake Drive will be closed for several hours while officers investigate the collision.
The inbound lanes of South Lake Drive are open and all outbound traffic is being diverted to I-20.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is assisting in directing traffic.
