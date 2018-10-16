Irmo fugitive wanted for sexual conduct with a minor arrested in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Texas man wanted in Irmo in connection to a sexual assault case involving a minor, has been apprehended by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Investigators say William Bennon, 46, was wanted by Irmo Police on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Bennon was extradited from Tennessee to South Carolina where he was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
He is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.