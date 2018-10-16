First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Take a Big Tumble By The Weekend

The current cold front is s l o w l y moving to the south. Where the front is located will determine those folks that sees 70s and those that see 80s today. Much of the central and southern Midlands should see 80s. North of Fairfield/Newberry county should see 70s and York county North…60s. Not much moisture to work with so only a handful of showers today. We MIGHT see the lovely Wedge set up for late Wednesday/Thursday/Friday timeframe…IF this takes place we’ll see clouds and highs only in the Middle 60s. If it hold to the North…we’ll see the 70s.