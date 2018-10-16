First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Take a Big Tumble By The Weekend

Dust Off The Coats and Sweaters…Our First BIG Chill Here By The Weekend
The first of two cold fronts will push through the Midlands the next few days. The first will move through tomorrow. The second front moves through on Saturday. Each will bring some rain. The first front will bring scattered showers today and a few isolated showers Wednesday. The second front has a better shot at more widespread showers and even some thunderstorms, as this will be a much stronger front that will bring in the coldest air of the Fall season…so far.
The current cold front is s l o w l y moving to the south. Where the front is located will determine those folks that sees 70s and those that see 80s today. Much of the central and southern Midlands should see 80s. North of Fairfield/Newberry county should see 70s and York county North…60s. Not much moisture to work with so only a handful of showers today. We MIGHT see the lovely Wedge set up for late Wednesday/Thursday/Friday timeframe…IF this takes place we’ll see clouds and highs only in the Middle 60s. If it hold to the North…we’ll see the 70s.
Second front moves in by Saturday. Showers/Storms ahead of the front (could see some strong storms Saturday) once that front is past…hold on! It will get much cooler. Highs in the 60s and we could see widespread middle to upper 30s by Monday and Tuesday AM.
Weather Headlines:
- Still warm and a bit muggy Today and Wednesday with Lower to Middle 80s
- A few afternoon showers around
- Cold front moves through Wednesday. This will cool us down by about 10-12 degrees.
- Major cold front arrives on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the day.
- Much colder for Sunday – Tuesday. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows upper 30s to Near 40
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. 30% chance of showers. Highs middle 80s (Central/Southern Midlands) (70s North)
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs upper 70s
