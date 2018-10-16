First Alert Forecast: Get ready for much cooler weather on the way!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A slow-moving cold front will change our weather in a big way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A slow-moving cold front will pass through the area tonight through Wednesday.
· A few widely scattered showers or storms are possible tonight (30%).
· A couple of showers could linger into Wednesday morning (20%).
· Highs will cool from the 80s Wednesday into the upper 60s to near 70 by Thursday afternoon.
· Temperatures will sink into the low to mid 40s by Friday morning.
· Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance of showers and storms (30%).
First Alert Weather Story:
The cold front will move into the area tonight, giving way to a few widely scattered showers or storms. We’ll let you know if any storms become a bit strong. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 70s.
The front will continue moving slowly through the Midlands into Wednesday. This will keep our weather unsettled through the day. In fact, in the morning, a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, expect a good deal of clouds through the day. Some sunshine might peek between the clouds later in the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.
With the front to our south by Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then, by Thursday night, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s! Yes, the low to mid 40s. Bundle up!
After a start in the low to mid 40s Friday morning, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance of rain/storms. Right now, rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see highs in the 60s by Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Early Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.