City of Conway looking to buy homes damaged from flooding

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway is looking to buy homes that were damaged from flooding following Hurricane Florence in order to help homeowners get back on their feet.
Monday night at Conway City Council, council members voted to extend an already existing contract between the city and a FEMA contractor who has been helping with the home buyout program since 2016 following Hurricane Matthew.
The city will offer 75 percent of what the homes’ values were before Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016.
City administrator Adam Emrick says following the initial program in 2016, there were 59 applicants, and there are currently 30 additional applicants on a waiting list.
Emrick says some homeowners will be able to have their damaged homes sold within 2 to 3 months.
The homes the city purchases will be demolished, and no homes will ever be built on those sites again so as to prevent future flooding of the homes.
Emrick says this is a good way to prevent similar situations in the future.
Emrick also says this is a good chance for homeowners to get back on their feet, especially if they missed the first opportunity following Hurricane Matthew.
“We want to make sure that if you did not take advantage of the Hurricane Matthew buyout, you still have an option to get in on the program now,” Emrick said. “Even if you’ve got sellers remorse from not joining in on the program before, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to get in on one now.”
