WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson gets sets milestone with first big endorsement

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecock superstar and WNBA rookie of the year A’ja Wilson is breaking barriers with a new sponsorship.
Wilson is joining the Mountain Dew Ice team of NBA players, becoming the first WNBA player to represent the soft drink.
Wilson spoke to ESPN about the opportunity, saying the ad campaign will focus on the person she is off the court, along with her athletic abilities.
“Me being the first WNBA player with Dew is also special. I’m trying to use my voice to bring people together," Wilson told ESPN. "And to help us all get an understanding that we’re all out here doing things we love, but at the same time, we are part of something bigger than basketball.”
After winning the rookie of the year award, Wilson played once again for Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley en route to a FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup this summer.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.