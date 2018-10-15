Winnsboro Police searching for bank robbery suspect

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety is requesting community assistance to help identify a man involved in a bank robbery.
The robbery occurred Oct.12th, at the First Citizens Bank of Winnsboro.
If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Lieutenant Mike Carrell at (803)-635-4511.
You are also urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
