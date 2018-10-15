Warmer temperatures on the way, but they won’t be here long

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - High pressure is moving to our East today, this will bring back a southwest wind with much warmer temperatures and a touch more humidity Monday – Wednesday.
Weather Headlines:
- Much warmer Monday through Wednesday with Lower to Middle 80s and a bit more humidity
- A series of cold fronts move through the state mid-week and again on Saturday. Cooler, drier air with the first front, much cooler air with the second.
- Rain chance best for Tuesday and Saturday ahead of the fronts.
A cold front arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday, slowly moving through the Midlands. Cooler and drier air arrives for the rest of the work week.
A strong cold front comes in by Saturday. This will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Much cooler by Sunday into next week with perhaps the coolest air we’ve seen this Fall!
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows Near 70
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% chance of showers. Highs middle 80s
