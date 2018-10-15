UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 dead in pursuit, crash involving law enforcement in Lexington County Monday

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - A chase that involved suspects pursued by Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies has resulted in two deaths, South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Lance Corporal David Jones has confirmed.
SCHP says just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Lexington County deputies were pursuing a reported-stolen 2004 Volkswagen Convertible driving northbound on Charleston Highway when a Harvest Hope Food Bank van was traveling southbound attemping to turn into the South Carolina Farmer’s Market, also located on Charleston Highway in Cayce.
The stolen vehicle struck the van in the front-passenger side, went off the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected and the passenger was trapped in the overturned vehicle. Both died as a result of the crash.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the deceased as Timothy Roberts, 44, and Nicole Beran, 39. Highway Patrol says they were in the vehicle that was being pursued. The Roberts and Beran were not wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Harvest Hope Food Bank trunk who was crashed into by the stolen vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.
No LCSD patrol cars were involved in the crash, officials said.
In a statement, Harvest Hope Food Bank interim CEO Keith Ferrell said: “One of our Harvest Hope Food Bank van’s was involved in the crash reported a short time ago. We are on the site of the accident. Harvest Hope Food Bank officials are on their way to the hospital to check on the condition of the driver. We do not have further details at this time, but have been communicating and cooperating with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities as appropriate."
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
