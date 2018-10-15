Richland Co. deputies search for man wanted in credit union robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a man wanted for robbing a local credit union.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect walked into Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union located on Bush River Road. The man passed a note to the teller with instructions to give him money. The employee complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as a white male who stands 5-foot-8 wearing a button-up khaki shirt with blue jeans.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.