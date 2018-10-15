Police: Midlands woman arrested, accused of strong-armed robbery of elderly person

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) - The Prosperity Police Department announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of robbing an elderly victim in September.
Police say Mary Jane Chandler was arrested on Oct. 12 by Newberry Police without incident. Chandler has been charged with strong-arm robbery following a Sept. 4 incident at Miller Street Apartments in Prosperity.
Chandler is accused of assaulting an elderly victim with limited mobility and removing money from the victim’s pocket before fleeing the scene.
She was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center and given a $50,000 bond.
