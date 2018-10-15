Midlands mother dies from gunshot wound, suspect still on the loose

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands family searching for answers as a murder suspect is still on the loose.
Cherrelle R. Evans, 32 of Columbia, died after spending days in the hospital for injuries from a shooting that took place October 5 at the Waverly Place Apartments.
Evans was inside her apartment when she was shot in her upper body. Police believe it all started as a home burglary.
“It’s hard to describe what you are going through because sometimes you laugh, sometimes you cry,” Janafer Evans, Cherrelle’s mom, said. “Sometimes, you can’t believe it and other times you think is she really gone?”
After nine days in the hospital, doctors told the family there was not much more they could do, leaving them with a difficult decision to make.
“I don’t think any family should have to ever make a decision to keep their family alive or not,” Shana Evans, Cherrelle’s sister, said.
Cherrelle leaves behind a loving family, and a 10-year-old son.
“Last time I talked to her, I went over there, chilled with her for about 45 minutes, and she said, ‘Alright, big brother. I love you. Talk to you later.’” Anteur Evans, Cherrelle’s brother said. “I’m about to lose my sister, the person I grew up with for 32 years. We’re 11 months apart.”
The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements. For now, they are seeking justice and want to see the man who did this behind bars.
“Just get this person off the street so this person can’t do this to another family.” Janafer said.
There have been no arrests in the case yet, but officers have released a composite sketch of the person believed to be the shooter.
Officers say this case is now being investigated as a murder case. They say the shooter may be in the company of an older black male, possibly mid-to-late 50’s aged, standing between 6’2” and 6’3”, in height with an average build and ‘scruffy’ facial hair.
Anyone with any information on the shooting or the suspect is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
