Man who ran over mourners at a funeral sentenced to more than 80 years in prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man who drove his car into a crowd of mourners at a graveside funeral has been sentenced to more than 80 years in prison.
James Kester was found guilty on 8 charges of assault and battery in Richland County last week.
Last year, Kester drove his car into a crowd at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, hitting 12 people.
They all survived.
A funeral was being held at the time for an employee with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.
Police said during the investigation, they believe Kester carried out the attack because he had a longstanding grudge against the department.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.