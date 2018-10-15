Man who ran over mourners at a funeral sentenced to more than 80 years in prison

Kester found guilty in cemetery attack
By Emily Smith | October 15, 2018 at 6:41 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 6:52 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man who drove his car into a crowd of mourners at a graveside funeral has been sentenced to more than 80 years in prison.

James Kester was found guilty on 8 charges of assault and battery in Richland County last week.

Last year, Kester drove his car into a crowd at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, hitting 12 people.

They all survived.

A funeral was being held at the time for an employee with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

Police said during the investigation, they believe Kester carried out the attack because he had a longstanding grudge against the department.

