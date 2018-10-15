First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings rain and cooler temps

On Tuesday, a cold front will slowly approach the area through the day. Now, in the morning, a stray shower is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see low clouds and fog. Widely scattered showers and/or storms are expected later in the day. We’re not anticipating a ton of rain in the Midlands. Right now, we’re forecasting a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Rain chances are around 40%. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the mid 80s.