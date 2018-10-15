First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings rain and cooler temps

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking a little more rain and some cooler temperatures on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front slowly sweeps through the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday.
· A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday, especially later in the day (40%).
· Showers could linger into Wednesday morning (20%).
· Highs will cool from the 80s on Tuesday into the upper 60s to near 70 by Thursday afternoon.
· Low temperatures will sink into the 40s by Thursday night.
· Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance of showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog could develop late tonight into your Tuesday morning. We’re expecting dry weather tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
On Tuesday, a cold front will slowly approach the area through the day. Now, in the morning, a stray shower is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see low clouds and fog. Widely scattered showers and/or storms are expected later in the day. We’re not anticipating a ton of rain in the Midlands. Right now, we’re forecasting a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Rain chances are around 40%. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The chance of rain will continue into Wednesday morning as the front slides in. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
High pressure builds in behind the front on Thursday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to near 70. By Friday morning, many areas will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s! Bundle up!! Highs will be in be in the low 70s.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a chance of rain.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Patchy Fog Late. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Widely Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated AM Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.