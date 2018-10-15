Crews respond to accident with injuries on Charleston Hwy after police chase ends in crash

Pursuit ends in crash
By Emily Smith | October 15, 2018 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:29 AM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Crews are responding to an accident with reported injuries on Charleston Hwy. Police say deputies were in pursuit of a reported stolen car when it crashed into a commercial delivery vehicle.

A Harvest Hope Food Bank vehicle was involved in the collision.

The accident happened near the Cayce Farmer’s Market around 11:30 a.m. No LCSD patrol cars were involved in the crash, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are responding.

WIS has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.