Aiken officials looking for attempted murder suspect

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - Officials need your help finding an attempted murder suspect.
Investigators in Aiken are looking for Marquis Hicks. They say Hicks shot a man in the leg after an argument.
The incident happened Wednesday at Pace’s Run Apartments.
Officials say Hicks has been previously identified as a violent offender.
