Aiken officials looking for attempted murder suspect

By Emily Smith | October 15, 2018 at 6:29 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 6:29 AM

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - Officials need your help finding an attempted murder suspect.

Investigators in Aiken are looking for Marquis Hicks. They say Hicks shot a man in the leg after an argument.

Officials are looking for Marquis Hicks for attempted murder.
The incident happened Wednesday at Pace’s Run Apartments.

Officials say Hicks has been previously identified as a violent offender.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

