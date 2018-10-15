Aiken man arrested for shooting following altercation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 28-year-old Aiken man has ben arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Aiken last week.
Officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety say Marquis Hicks was identified as the suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex located on Brandt Court. Aiken DPS says the shooting took place following an argument.
Hicks was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a local hotel. He has also been charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime. Additional charges may also be added later.
Hicks is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
