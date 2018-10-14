UPDATE: 3 people charged in connection to collision involving RCSD deputy seen on Live PD

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies have charged three people in connection to an incident that was caught on camera during the filming of Live PD Saturday night.
Jonathan Branham, 22, is charged with shoplifting and failure to stop for blue lights. Christopher Reeder, 19, is charged with shoplifting and simple possession of marijuana. Jonah Furqan, 26, is charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Deputies say they were patrolling the Village at Sandhill when they spotted a suspicious car without tags sitting in front of a department store. One of the deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the car and it crashed into another car about a half of a mile down the road. That car then struck an off-duty RCSD deputy’s patrol car.
Two of the suspects were transported to the hospital due to the car’s airbags being deployed. Deputies say one of the suspects is still in the hospital due to injuries he received in the crash.
The RCSD Lieutenant that was injured in the crash continues to recover.
