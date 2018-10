MISSING PERSON: Sumter Police are looking for Stanley Fields, 57, of Herriott’s Residential Care, 114 Lime Lane.

He is described as 6 feet, about 140 lbs. and was wearing the outfit in this photo.

He may have a buggy or stroller.

Call SPD at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/xJibBZYK4T