Pelican’s SnoBall diabetic employee receives help from customers after going unconscious at work

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A diabetic Midlands woman is thankful to be alive after her blood sugar fell at work.
Mindy Capotosti works at the Pelican’s SnoBalls off Augusta Road in Lexington.
Sunday, Oct. 7th her blood sugar dropped while she was alone and she went unconscious.
“I’ve been diabetic for so long and with the struggles of going up and down, my body doesn’t react like your body would,” Capotosti said.
Surveillance video shows a line out the door, while Capotosti’s blood sugar was falling.
“I was trying to give change to a customer and I couldn’t function, my brain was shutting down,” Capotosti said.
Steven Fitts, a football coach, was in line that day buying his football team SnoBalls.
When he realized something was wrong, he jumped through the small window.
“Really there was no other way in and the lord just instilled in me you gotta go. No matter what you gotta go and help this lady,” Fitts said. “All I could do was just hold her and just pray for her tell her everything was going to be ok. I truly felt like God was calling me to act.”
As more customer realized what was happening, the aid continued to pour in.
“It was just a beautiful thing seeing so many people come together for a stranger that they never even met before,” Fitts said.
Capotosti, along with the rest of the Pelicans staff believe there was a larger plan in place that day for those customers.
Sarah George, Pelican’s Owner’s daughter said, “I told her and I’ll tell anybody this, I do feel like if it were not for those customers we wouldn’t have her here.”
“Their focus was helping me. So I know God sent them here that day to help me,” Capotosti said.
After customers stepped in to help, Capotosti said she began to feel better and went right back to work.
