Lexington deputies searching for man accused of stealing from restaurant employee

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing from an employee at a restaurant on Bush River Road.
Deputies say on September 19, the man was captured on video going behind the counter at the restaurant and stealing the employee’s phone.
Anyone who may recognize the man in the video is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
