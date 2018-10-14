Feeling like Fall now - Warming up though next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
You can thank a cold front that moved through the Midlands a few days ago for this beautiful fall like weather. Unfortunately, it won’t be lasting for next week. Monday-Wednesday as high pressure moves offshore will allow more of a southerly flow to take over. What that means for you! Well, warmer than normal temperatures and some humidity. Along with that comes a better chance for a few showers both Tuesday and Wednesday.
If you’re ready for fall like weather, well you’re in luck! As another front moves through late Wednesday, we’re expecting temperatures even cooler than where we were the past few days. Highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s are certainly possible!
Weather Headlines:
- Sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 70s
- Not as cool tonight with temps in the 60s
- Highs return to the 80s Monday-Wednesday
- Showers around Tuesday/Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Passing clouds and not as cool. Lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Highs lower to middle 80s.
Tuesday: A few scattered showers. Warm again with highs in the mid 80s.
