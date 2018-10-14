Deputies ask for community’s help locating missing Boy Scouts trailer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are asking for the communities help in finding a Boy Scouts trailer that was reported missing on Saturday.
The trailer belonged to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 in Gilbert. It had all of the troop’s camping equipment inside, according to a post made on Facebook Saturday morning.
Deputies ask that anyone who may have any information on the trailer’s location or who is responsible for taking the trailer to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
