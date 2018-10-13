A 74-year-old Aiken man is dead and deputies believe his stepson may be responsible

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - Investigators with Aiken County are searching for the stepson of a 74-year-old man who was killed.
Deputies say, Thomas James Burkhart, 42, stabbed his stepfather, Joseph Bell several times during a fight earlier this evening on the 300 block of Good Hope Farms Road in Aiken.
Bell died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Officials say Mr. Bell's wife was also allegedly assaulted during this domestic disturbance.
Investigators believe Burkhart may be traveling in a black Ford F-150 pickup with SC Tag: PTD-723.
Authorities also say Burkhart had recently been released from jail.
If you know where Burkhart can be found you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
