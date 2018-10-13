Richland Co. Coroner identifies woman killed in apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the woman who died after being in critical condition for a week due to a gunshot wound.
The coroner identified the victim as Cherrelle R. Evans, 32, of Columbia. Autopsy results indicate she died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The shooting happened at the Waverly Place Apartments on Friday, October 5 around 5:30 a.m.
Officers say the woman was critically injured and a second person was injured as well. There have been no arrests in the case yet, but officers have released a composite sketch of the person believed to be the shooter.
Officers say this case is now being investigated as a murder case.
Anyone with any information on the shooting or the suspect is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
