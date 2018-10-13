Kershaw County Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Friday afternoon collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner has identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision Friday afternoon on Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden.
The victim was identified as 46-year-old James Lee Gardner.
The coroner said Gardner was traveling south toward Camden on the 1300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when a car that was making a left turn off the highway hit him.
Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.