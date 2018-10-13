Hopkins man dies after a vehicle collision on Cabin Creek Road

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) - A Hopkins man died this afternoon following a motor vehicle collision that occurred on October 3rd, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Bryan Stewart, 32, was involved in a vehicle collision on the 7000 block of Cabin Creek Road in Hopkins around 6 a.m.
He was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital.
Stewart died around 2 p.m. on October 10.
The coroner concluded that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head and chest.
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
