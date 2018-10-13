Good friends Muschamp, Fisher match wits as Gamecocks host Texas A&M

“I think it's not one thing that you put your finger on and say, ‘Eureka, here we go,’” Muschamp said. “It's some misfits at times, whether it’s from a secondary position or a linebacker position, getting bounced out of the gap at times, leveraging the ball, and tackling. You go back and look at our A&M game last year; the ball got on the second level several times, but we tackled every time it happened. A six-to-eight-to-10 yard gain didn't turn into a 20-to-30 yard gain. That’s where the huge gash runs have happened for us this year, where we have given up tremendous amounts of yardage by not tackling on the second level. That's been frustrating and a little bit of the issue at the safety position, a bit at the corner position, and some at the nickel position. Those are all things we are going to continue to work on.”