Good friends Muschamp, Fisher match wits as Gamecocks host Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Since joining the SEC in 2014, Texas A&M hasn’t lost a meeting against South Carolina.
The Aggies hold a four-game winning streak over the Gamecocks as they make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s 3:30 showdown where two former Auburn and LSU assistants in Will Muschamp and Jimbo Fisher will match wits.
“Will was one of the brightest guys I’ve ever been around,” said Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We won a national championship together as coordinators and we’re friends. People used to know we used to own a beach house together. It’s always a lot of things. He’s always been a great friend.”
Fisher, who says he “hates playing your friends,” leads the Aggies into Columbia after a 20-14 overtime win over No. 13 Kentucky and have only lost to Alabama and Clemson this season.
The Aggies are led on offense by quarterback Kellen Mond. The sophomore has been a threat through the air and on the ground for Texas A&M with 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, Mond has thrown for 1,447 yards and nine touchdowns. What he brings to the table for the Aggies certainly isn’t being overlooked by the Aggies.
“Kellen Mond is playing at an extremely high level, completing over 60 percent of his passes and (he’s) a guy that can hurt you with his legs as well. He’s playing really good football for them and getting them in and out of the right runs against the right looks.
Trayveon Williams joins Mond in the backfield. The junior running back is the leading rusher in the SEC with 720 yards. He also has a team-high seven touchdowns. The Gamecocks surrender an average of 196 yards rushing and will likely have their hands full with the Aggies’ rushing attack, which is fifth in the conference.
“I think it's not one thing that you put your finger on and say, ‘Eureka, here we go,’” Muschamp said. “It's some misfits at times, whether it’s from a secondary position or a linebacker position, getting bounced out of the gap at times, leveraging the ball, and tackling. You go back and look at our A&M game last year; the ball got on the second level several times, but we tackled every time it happened. A six-to-eight-to-10 yard gain didn't turn into a 20-to-30 yard gain. That’s where the huge gash runs have happened for us this year, where we have given up tremendous amounts of yardage by not tackling on the second level. That's been frustrating and a little bit of the issue at the safety position, a bit at the corner position, and some at the nickel position. Those are all things we are going to continue to work on.”
Defensively, Fisher’s squad is stout against the run. The Aggies are the top team in the SEC when it comes to rushing defense giving up just under 79 yards per game. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, average 169 yards on the ground and will look to utilize their stable of running backs to put points on the board.
“They’re very disruptive up front. The front four – (Landis) Durham, (Kingsley) Keke, (Daylon) Mack and (Justin) Madubuike – are very disruptive guys. They create a lot of issues for you. They’ve done an outstanding job in the run game. (They have) two very active linebackers in (Tyrel) Dodson and (Otaro) Alaka, both guys that are very active that we played against last year. Donovan Wilson, a safety, is a very physical presence on the field. He does a really nice job for them.
Alaka, a senior linebacker, leads the Aggies with 35 tackles while senior defensive back paces the Aggies with seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. This aggressive Texas A&M defense will try to keep the Gamecocks off the board as they surrender an average of just over 20 points per game.
“We can’t get ourselves in a situation where we become a drop back team. They’re very active up front,: said Muschamp. “You’ve got to keep them off-balance. I’d say the same things about Missouri. Their inside techniques are very good. (Terry) Beckner us a really good player. That’s why we did not want to get into a one-dimensional game with them. That’s why needed to stay in the run game. Sometimes it isn’t pleasing to the eye, but you have to do those things in order to be able to create some balance in what you do and not let them tee off on every single snap. That’s what’s happened in our league with some of the defensive lines we face.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.