First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Fall Weekend!

Super Fall Weekend!
A dry cold front will move through the Midlands today…this will continue to give us seasonable, dry conditions for the weekend.
High pressure moves off the coast by late Sunday. Things will warm up a bit for the first two days of next week before another cold front moves through by Wednesday bringing back cooler and drier air for late week and the weekend.
Weather Headlines:
- Mostly sunny and great temperatures over the weekend
- Sunny days and Clear nights
- Highs middle to upper 70s. Lows lower to middle 50s
- Little warmer next week before another front arrives by mid-week.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows lower to middle 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Highs lower to middle 80s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.