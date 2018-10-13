First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Fall Weekend!

By Tim Miller | October 13, 2018 at 8:22 AM EST - Updated October 13 at 8:22 AM

Super Fall Weekend!

A dry cold front will move through the Midlands today…this will continue to give us seasonable, dry conditions for the weekend.

High pressure moves off the coast by late Sunday. Things will warm up a bit for the first two days of next week before another cold front moves through by Wednesday bringing back cooler and drier air for late week and the weekend.

Weather Headlines:

- Mostly sunny and great temperatures over the weekend

- Sunny days and Clear nights

- Highs middle to upper 70s. Lows lower to middle 50s

- Little warmer next week before another front arrives by mid-week.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows lower to middle 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Highs lower to middle 80s

