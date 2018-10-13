CPD: Woman critically injured in apartment complex shooting dies from injuries a week later

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police say a woman who was in critical condition after being shot at the Waverly Place Apartments last week has died.
The shooting happened on Friday, October 5 around 5:30 a.m.
Officers say the woman was critically injured and a second person was injured as well. There have been no arrests in the case yet, but officers have released a composite sketch of the person believed to be the shooter.
The Richland County Coroner has not released the name of the woman yet.
Officers say this case is now being investigated as a murder case. Anyone with any information on the shooting or the suspect is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
