Charges filed against Platt Springs Road bank robber

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has filed charges against a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon on Platt Springs Road.
Leland L. Beatty, 33, has been charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, according to arrest warrants.
“Shortly after the robbery, a photo of the suspect was circulated on social media and we received a tip,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives went to Beatty’s workplace and learned he had left during the time frame of the robbery for a lunch break. When he returned, Beatty reportedly repaid a cash debt he owed a coworker.”
Beatty was also wearing the same t-shirt, jeans, and boots captured in the bank’s surveillance footage during the incident, according to officials.
Beatty was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center before he posted bond this afternoon.
