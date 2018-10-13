Aggies’ air attack pushes No. 22 Texas A&M past Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With one of the SEC’s top rushing teams in town, questions of how the Gamecocks would stop the run against Texas A&M surfaced.
However, it was Kellen Mond that made the difference. Behind his 353 yards through the air and a few lengthy second-half drives, the Aggies came away with the prize they sought this weekend with a 26-23 win over Carolina.
Both offenses struggled in the first quarter to get much going. The Aggies and Gamecocks combined for a total of 144 yards in the opening period. But Texas A&M capitalized on a Jake Bentley interception in the end zone in the first quarter by driving down the field and coming away with a 52-yard field goal.
The Aggies’ offense found some consistency in the second quarter behind the play of Kellen Mond. The sophomore was 8-of-11 passing for 171 yards including a 53-yard pass to tight end Jace Sternberger that went for 53 yards putting the Aggies in the red zone. Two plays later, Sternberger hauled in the first Texas A&M touchdown pass of the day, a 4-yard pass from Mond to make it 10-0.
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks weren’t able to get out of their own way in the first half. Will Muschamp’s squad had two first-half turnovers, three key drops by wide receivers (two of which came on deep passes from Bentley that would’ve put the Gamecocks in scoring position), and an offensive performance that was inconsistent. The Gamecocks finished the first two periods with 102 total yards on offense.
Following Small’s third field goal of the day, Carolina responded with their first score of the day. Bentley connected with Shi Smith on a 22-yard pass. Bentley followed that play with a 2-point conversion pass to Bryan Edwards to make it 16-8 with 4:54 left in the third.
The Gamecocks made things even more interesting later in the quarter behind Jake Bentley’s gritty play. The junior accounted for 84 of the 88 yards of the scoring drive, which was capped with a flea flicker touchdown pass to Chavis Dawkins. The Gamecocks added another 2-point conversion pass to Edwards to tie the game at 16 heading into the final period of play.
Fisher’s squad wasn’t going away quietly. The Aggies put together a lengthy 11-play drive that took over six minutes off the clock. However, Texas A&M would have to settle for Small’s fourth field goal of the day to reclaim the lead making it 19-16 with 9:16 to go.
Texas A&M tacked on one final score for good measure late in the fourth quarter. A series that nearly lasted six minutes was punctuated by a 3-yard touchdown run by Trayveon Williams extending the lead to 26-16 with 5:45 remaining. In total, South Carolina’s defense was on the field for over 41 minutes against the Aggies' offense.
The Gamecocks made one last effort to keep their chances of winning alive. Bentley fired a 6-yard pass to Samuel for a touchdown making it 26-23 with 48 seconds left, but the Gamecocks failed to recover the onside kick to regain the ball.
South Carolina will host Tennessee on Oct. 27 following the bye week.
