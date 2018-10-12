Springdale Police arrest 2 adults asleep in car as toddlers play in parking lot unsupervised

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police in Springdale say they arrested two adults Tuesday night who were passed out in a car while their two toddlers were playing in a parking lot.
The incident happened at the Raceway gas station located at 2206 Airport Boulevard.
Officers say during the investigation it was determined that both adults were under the influence at the time. One was intoxicated from drinking alcohol while the other was under the influence of an illegal drug.
Two more kids were also found asleep in the car with the adults while the toddlers were playing unsupervised in the parking lot.
Officers found marijuana, heroin, an open can of alcohol, and an unidentified white powder believed to be cocaine.
The kids were turned over to the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the adults were arrested. They were charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol, and unlawful conduct towards children. Officers say more charges could be made as the investigation continues.
The adults are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
