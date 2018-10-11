Senator Graham to tour Hurricane Florence disaster areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will tour and discuss recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina on Friday.
In a press release, it says that Graham will be accompanied by Pam Patenaude, the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Deputy Secretary Patenaude brings more than 30 years of experience in the areas of housing, economic development, real estate, and public policy.
Graham’s schedule is as follows:
1:30 p.m. - Visit with Socastee Neighborhood Residents
1053 Starcreek Circle Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
3:00 p.m. - Meet with Horry County Officials
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
President’s Board Room, Building 100
2050 US-501 Conway, South Carolina
4:30 p.m. - Survey Property Damaged by Hurricane Florence
1134 Strawberry Street Marion, South Carolina
