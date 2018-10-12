Sam Bleiweis joined the WIS team in June 2015 as a reporter. You can find her in the field during the week covering local stories, and on the air during afternoon and evening shows bringing you the latest developments from the Alert Center.
Before making her way back down south, Sam was anchoring and reporting for Fox 40 News in Binghamton, New York. During her time in what she calls “the arctic tundra,” (she’s a native Californian, and her family now lives in Florida!) she anchored the station’s 10 p.m. show and covered big stories across the Southern Tier and upstate New York. Sam likes to be right in the middle of the action.
She was in the center of the crowd when Binghamton University students hosted a massive protest against the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown. She also followed and covered a local man’s 3rd murder trial that spread over multiple months and received extensive national coverage.
Sam spent her undergraduate career at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, and graduated with degrees in History and Journalism. She was a four-year member of the Emory University Women's Soccer Team, which was the runner-up team in the NCAA Championships in 2012. She was also an active member of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi.
While in college, Sam spent a summer interning at a local station in her hometown of Gainesville, Florida and learned how to be behind the camera and in front of it. During her senior year, she interned at WSB-TV, and also worked as a sideline reporter and color commentator for the Atlanta Silverbacks Professional Men's Soccer Team.
When she's not running around Columbia with her camera, you can find the (residual) athlete in her taking runs in, or in a loud, tough spin class. In her down time, she loves trying out new recipes in her kitchen, or relaxing on the couch with a cup of tea, a good book and her two kitties.
Sam wants to hear your stories! If you have any tips or story ideas, you can email her at: sbleiweis@wistv.com.