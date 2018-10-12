Rick Henry

Rick is also active in the community. He was named Man of the Year by both the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Florence. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Ray Tanner foundation…an organization founded by USC baseball Coach Ray Tanner and his wife Karen to help children in need. Rick also served on the 100 Years of Gamecock Basketball Committee. He helped planned a celebration and served as the Master of Ceremonies for an event honoring former USC basketball players and coaches.