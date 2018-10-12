Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - One pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Orangeburg on Friday.
The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. on Slab Landing Road at Fogle Pond Road, according to SCHP.
The driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup truck hit a pedestrian who was walking north on Slab Landing Rd. The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released.
The driver did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.
