Paul Rivera joined the WIS news team in October of 2017 as a morning Anchor/Reporter. He is from southeast Louisiana and was born to parents who immigrated from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland.
Before coming to South Carolina, Paul was in East Texas for just over two years as a reporter and then later an anchor/reporter at KLTV in Tyler. While there, his coverage included the April 29th Canton Tornadoes and the nationally televised case of missing child Kayla Gomez Orozco.
In 2016, Paul was given the opportunity to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to help WAFB with coverage for the historic Baton Rouge Flood of 2016.
Paul grew up in the town of Slidell just north of New Orleans and has a degree in Communication from Southeastern Louisiana University, where he worked as an Anchor/Reporter for the university's Emmy Award winning "Southeastern Channel."
In 2015, Paul was named the Student Broadcaster of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. He also obtained valuable experience from interning at TV stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Paul is excited to continue his career in South Carolina and explore the Palmetto State. In his spare time Paul is a musician, a New Orleans Saints fan (sorry Panthers fans!) and plays ultimate frisbee.
