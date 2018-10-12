Orangeburg man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman in the face

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - A man wanted for shooting a woman in the face has been arrested, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“This person has shown he is an extreme danger to our community,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “It’s bad enough he fired into a car not knowing who was even in the vehicle. There were three adults in this case but there could have been a child inside.”
Jaquan Jackson was charged with three counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Jackson has been wanted since an October 1, following a shooting incident that sent two women to the hospital, one who was shot the face.
The victim reported that she was driving a vehicle and as she turned onto Irvin Street, she backed up the vehicle after hearing shots fired.
She said she felt a burning sensation in her shoulder and realized she had been shot.
A passenger in the vehicle had been shot in the face.
A third woman in the car was not injured.
Jackson was taken into custody on Wednesday night in West Columbia by a task force made up of OCSO deputies and US Marshals, Ravenell said.
Magistrate Robert Lake denied bond for Jackson during a hearing on Friday.
Two of the victims were in present for Jackson’s hearing. Both declined to address the court.
“We’d like to thank the US Marshals Service for their help in bringing this individual into custody,” he said. “They have been a tremendous help to us.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.