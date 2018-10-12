Officials looking for suspect after bank robbery on Platt Springs Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators are on the scene of a bank robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Rd.
Witnesses say a man presented a note to employees demanding money before fleeing, according to Lexington County Sheriff''s Department.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
