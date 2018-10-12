National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Orangeburg Co. during Tropical Storm Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Orangeburg County during Tropical Storm Michael.
In a post to the National Weather Service’s Twitter page, officials said the EF-0 tornado traveled near Branchville to near Rowesville. It then moved northwest through Orangeburg to near the Calhoun County line. Officials said it made multiple touchdowns as it was moving.
As Tropical Storm Michael was making its way through Georgia and into the Palmetto State late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a tornado warning was issued for Orangeburg County.
NWS says they will release more information on the tornado soon. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.