Midlands teen suffers a heart attack in the middle of a basketball game with Columbia/Richland firefighters

Captain Spain said, “Most of the time it’s only fireman that’s playing. So, it was just fireman that was playing initially. Approximately an hour later, it was a group of five young guys that came in. Josh was in this group.” The veteran firefighter says it was clear the teens were athletic and that, “They had a very good team. They was shooting ‘lights out.’ They was a lot of younger guys. So, with us older guys, we knew that we was up against stiff competition. So, they was giving us a run for the money.”