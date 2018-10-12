In addition to anchoring continuous coverage of the 2015 floods and Hurricane Matthew, Mary also live anchored coverage of the deadly attack on nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the procession and funeral for Senator Clementa Pinckney and the removal of the Confederate flag from State House grounds. While these stories were without a doubt some of the most difficult to cover, Mary says she is constantly inspired by the way South Carolinians come together in the face of tragedy.