Lifelong USC fan with untreatable cancer gets chance she only dreamed of

As many of you know, my mom was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. She's a die hard Gamecock fan an in 69 years she's never been able to go to a game for financial reasons. Mainly because she raised me as a single parent an continued to always put my girls an I first. Yesterday Nathaniel Henderson came home an surprised me with 4 tickets for her birthday, so that she can finally go to her first game an we can go with her!! My heart is so full, I've been blessed more than I could ever express!!! Here's a little video of us giving em to her today. Her birthday is the 10th an the tickets are for the 13th!! **warning tear jerker**