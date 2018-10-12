Lifelong USC fan with untreatable cancer gets chance she only dreamed of

LAURENS, SC (WYFF) - A terminally ill woman who has been a lifelong Gamecocks fan but has never even seen the stadium, will finally get to attend a game in person this weekend.
Gloria Butler’s 69th birthday is Wednesday. She has been a University of South Carolina football fan since her teens, but she could never afford the luxury of attending a game in person.
Butler, who is from Laurens, was diagnosed with lung cancer in July. Doctors confirmed the cancer was stage 3 in August, and Butler was given a terminal prognosis with no treatment options.
Butler’s daughter, Mandy Power, said her fiance bought her mother a ticket to Saturday’s USC-Texas A&M game. Friends then started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy Butler plenty of game gear and to pay for travel expenses. By Friday morning, the page had raised $1,565.
When USC officials heard Butler’s story, the school sent her a care package including T-shirts, sideline passes, a handicap parking spot and a pass to an all-you-can-eat tailgate party. Former player Stacy Evans gave Butler his jersey from the 1995 Carquest Bowl.
“She’s so excited,” Power said. “She’s never been to a game -- never even seen the stadium up close.”
Copyright 2018 WYFF. All rights reserved.