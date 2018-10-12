Judi Gatson

Judi is an award-winning journalist on topics ranging from education to consumer issues. She's moderated statewide gubernatorial debates and interviewed influential politicians and news makers. She also anchored and produced a documentary on the Confederate Flag exploring the controversy and eventual compromise reached to remove the flag from the Statehouse dome. Judi's extensive coverage of breaking news includes live reports from McClellanville as Hurricane Charley was making landfall. And in her special report, "Into the Fire" Judi brought viewers a compelling report on the technology used to rescue people faster when she completed fire fighter training and went inside a burning building live to simulate a rescue. Judi's consumer reports include her popular "Buy It & Try It" series which tests "As Seen on TV" products to see if they really work as advertised.