FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a REAL taste of Fall through the weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Michael is long gone! And after all the storm gave us- heavy rain, wind and tornadoes- it’s time for a treat!
Weather Headlines:
- Much cooler, drier air is here! A real taste of Fall weather Friday through the weekend.
- Sunny days and clear nights.
- Highs middle to upper 70s. Lows lower to middle 50s.
Major dip in the Jetstream has allowed much cooler (true Fall air mass) to push into the southeast. This has cleared our skies and will dramatically bring down the temperatures and humidity readings Friday through the weekend.
High pressure moves to our east by Monday, giving us a bit more humidity and warmer temperatures early next week before another cold front arrives by next Thursday. This will give us another shot of cooler air.
Enjoy!
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows lower 50s
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny! Fantastic! Highs middle to upper 70s. Clear at night. Lows middle to upper 50s
